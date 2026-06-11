Stock markets end lower as escalating US-Iran tensions, foreign fund outflows dent sentiment

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also led to the muted trading in the markets, according to analysts.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 73,832.55. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,394.34 and a low of 73,518.75, gyrating 875.59 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60. Intraday, the benchmark index reached a high of 23,327.45 and a low of 23,072.05.