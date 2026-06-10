Stock markets retreat from day's high; end flat

Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors cautious, according to analysts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex trimmed most of its intraday gains during the fag-end of trading and settled 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 73,983.18. During the day, it jumped 694.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,613.01.

The 50-share NSE Nifty, however, dipped 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 23,214.95. The benchmark index hit a high of 23,425.35 and a low of 23,184.60 in intraday trade.

Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and HDFC Bank were the biggest winners.