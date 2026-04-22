Stock markets snap 3-day rally; Sensex tumbles 757 pts dragged by IT shares, jump in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 756.84 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 78,516.49. During the day, it slumped 831.03 points or 1.04 per cent to 78,442.30.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 198.50 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 24,378.10.

Foreign fund outflows and fears of prolonged instability in West Asia also dented market sentiment.