The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 83,339.26. During the day, it lost 1,120.26 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 83,208.33.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to end at 25,607.20.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Trent were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.76 per cent to USD 97.22 per barrel.

"Indian equities took a breather after a strong four-week rally, as higher crude prices, a weaker rupee and rising domestic bond yields prompted profit booking in index heavyweights.

"Renewed Middle East tensions pushed Brent higher, raising concerns over supply and domestic inflation. At the same time, a revival in Asian AI stocks could divert some flows away from India, which had benefited from its relatively domestic-oriented growth profile amid crowded global AI trades," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Autos and IT were the key laggards, with IT surrendering part of its recent gains, Nair added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.34 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index rallied 3.73 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.11 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 2.11 per cent.