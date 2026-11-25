A strong American currency, however, capped gains in the local currency, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.65 and climbed to 92.62 against the greenback, up 23 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee declined from its seven-month high level to close with a loss of 23 paise at 92.85 against the US dollar.

The Indian currency market was closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The local unit logged a sharp gain of over 1.6 per cent in the preceding five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.90, higher by 0.15 per cent, after US Treasury yields slipped as investors moved into safer investments.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.30 per cent lower at USD 90.21 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex surged 1,466.70 points or 1.78 per cent to 83,902.69 in early trade, while Nifty climbed 411.95 points or 1.63 per cent to 25,761.60.