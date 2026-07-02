Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 95.34 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee opened higher on an overnight decline in the US dollar following less hawkish comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and a fall in crude oil prices. However, the rupee lost its initial gains on FII outflows and dollar demand from hedgers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95 against the American currency and traded in a range of 94.90-95.40 during the session.

The rupee finally closed at 95.34 (provisional), registering a decline of 18 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 60 paise to close at 95.16 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on uncertainty over the US and Iran deal despite positive comments from US President Donald Trump. However, any softening of the US dollar on less hawkish comments from the Fed may support the rupee at lower levels.

"Declining crude oil prices may also support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from weekly employment claims and the non-farm payrolls report from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 95.00 to 95.60," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.00, lower by 0.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 1.43 per cent at USD 70.55 per barrel in futures trade.

While a decline in global crude oil prices and RBI interventions propped up the local unit, the rupee is likely to stay under pressure amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and significant foreign fund outflows.