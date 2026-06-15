Rupee rises 47 paise to settle at 94.71 against US dollar

A surge in the domestic equity markets and a weaker US dollar further drove the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.70 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.45-94.77. Eventually, it settled at 94.71 (provisional), up 47 paise from its previous close.

The rupee jumped 67 paise to close at 95.18 against the greenback on Friday.