Rupee rises 81 paise to close at 94.93 against US dollar post RBI policy decision

"By holding the repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance even while raising the FY27 inflation forecast by 50 basis points to 5.1 per cent, the RBI has drawn a clean line: the rate instrument is reserved for inflation, and the rupee will be defended through the capital account," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

The expansion of the Fully Accessible Route to all new 15-, 30- and 40-year G-Sec issuances, the removal of FPI concentration limits, the extension of FCNR(B) hedging support, the PSU ECB swap window, and the restoration of the export realisation period to nine months together amount to the most comprehensive dollar-mobilisation effort since 2013, Banerjee added.

The Centre's simultaneous removal of taxes on foreign investment in G-Secs is the force multiplier, as it addresses the single biggest friction flagged by global bond funds and index providers.