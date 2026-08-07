SBI Q1 profit rises 13.7 pc to Rs 24,113 cr

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit grew 10.23 per cent on-year to Rs 21,121.22 crore as against Rs 19,160.44 crore in April-June 2025, as per an exchange filing.

The bank's core net interest income rose nearly 15 per cent to Rs 46,992 crore on the back of a 18.63 per cent increase in gross advances, while the domestic net interest margin contracted to 3 per cent.

The bank, however, was able to expand on the NIM when compared on-quarter, with the number widening by 0.07 per cent.

Its non-interest income dropped 9 per cent at Rs 15,293 crore, largely because of a 70 per cent drop in the forex or derivatives income.