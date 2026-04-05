Economists see RBI holding rates in April policy review on inflation fears amid West Asia crisis

The continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatility in commodity prices and sharp currency movement that have seen the rupee hit record lows have complicated the policy outlook, and its projections on growth, inflation and also the stance of policy will be keenly watched, the poll of over a dozen economists said.

"Given the uncertainty around crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, the RBI is likely to remain on pause in the April policy and closely monitor incoming inflation data before taking any further action," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

SBI's chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said while announcing the pause, the RBI will be careful in communicating its decision.