Rs 3 a litre fuel price hike cuts losses by 25 pc; daily loss drops to Rs 750 cr

The increase followed daily losses, climbing to an unprecedented Rs 1,000 crore per day. The losses in a quarter rose to Rs 1 lakh crore - enough to wipe out earnings of an entire year.

There "still is Rs 750 crore a day under-recovery", Sharma said.

Analysts said the decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre will provide only limited relief to state-run fuel retailers, while adding modest inflationary pressure and doing little to offset mounting losses from elevated global crude prices.

The fuel price increase - the first in more than four years - comes after a sharp rally in oil prices, following the Iran conflict disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up costs for oil marketing companies (OMCs) and increasing pressure on government finances.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank, higher pump prices were likely to moderate fuel demand and reduce the import burden, while estimating the increase could add 15-25 basis points to headline inflation, excluding second-round effects.

While Prashant Vasisht of Icra said the increase was insufficient to restore profitability for OMCs if crude prices remain elevated, Crisil's Sehul Bhatt described the increase as a "meaningful, if partial, step" toward reversing one of the longest under-recovery cycles in recent years.