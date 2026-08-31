Mahindra Aerostructures bags contract to manufacture parts for Airbus A320 plane

Under the contract, Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture fuselage skins for Sections 18 and 19, covering the rear fuselage and tail sections of the Airbus A320neo and A321XLR aircraft, the company said in a statement.

This, along with a recently concluded roll forming contract from Airbus, aligns well with Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd's planned strategy to build larger fuselage sections in the near future, the company said.

The components will be manufactured at Mahindra Aerostructures' facility in Bengaluru and supplied to Airbus' Augsburg facility in Germany, it said.

The move further strengthens Mahindra Group's longstanding partnership with Airbus and expands India's role in the global aerospace supply chain, Mahindra Aerostructures said.

"The manufacture of fuselage skins for the A320 family requires advanced process capabilities and precision at scale. Through investments in specialised technologies and manufacturing infrastructure, we will build critical capabilities in India and support Airbus' requirements from our Bengaluru facility," said Vinod Sahay, President, Mahindra Aerospace, Advanced Technologies and Trucks & Buses.