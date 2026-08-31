Mahindra Aerostructures bags contract to manufacture parts for Airbus A320 plane

MUMBAI: Mahindra Aerostructures on Monday said it has secured a contract from Airbus to manufacture and supply fuselage skins for A320 aircraft, with delivery targeted for 2028.
Under the contract, Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture fuselage skins for Sections 18 and 19, covering the rear fuselage and tail sections of the Airbus A320neo and A321XLR aircraft, the company said in a statement.
This, along with a recently concluded roll forming contract from Airbus, aligns well with Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd's planned strategy to build larger fuselage sections in the near future, the company said.
The components will be manufactured at Mahindra Aerostructures' facility in Bengaluru and supplied to Airbus' Augsburg facility in Germany, it said.
The move further strengthens Mahindra Group's longstanding partnership with Airbus and expands India's role in the global aerospace supply chain, Mahindra Aerostructures said.
"The manufacture of fuselage skins for the A320 family requires advanced process capabilities and precision at scale. Through investments in specialised technologies and manufacturing infrastructure, we will build critical capabilities in India and support Airbus' requirements from our Bengaluru facility," said Vinod Sahay, President, Mahindra Aerospace, Advanced Technologies and Trucks & Buses.
The new contract builds on the growing relationship between Mahindra Aerostructures and Airbus, the company said and added that it has previously been awarded contracts to manufacture and assemble the main fuselages of the Airbus H125 and H130 helicopters, in addition to supplying components and sub-assemblies for Airbus commercial aircraft programmes.
The partnership reflects Mahindra Aerostructures' continued investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities and its focus on supporting the growth of India as an important hub for global aerospace manufacturing, it said.
"By manufacturing complex components for our A320neo and A321XLR aircraft directly out of Bengaluru, Mahindra is playing a pivotal role in deepening India's aerospace footprint and further driving the vision of 'Make in India' on the global stage," said Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director for Airbus India and South Asia.
As part of a multi-year industrialisation roadmap for the programme, Mahindra Aerostructures said it will expand its specialised manufacturing capabilities through advanced chemical milling, surface treatment and stretch-forming production lines.
Initial engineering activities, including tooling design, process-flow updates, qualification and inspection, are already underway, with delivery targeted for 2028.