Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel; hike in export duties to cost exchequer Rs 5,500 cr in fortnight

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said the excise duty cut will result in a revenue loss of around Rs 7,000 crore, while the hike in special additional excise duty on export of diesel and ATF will fetch Rs 1,500 crore more in a fortnight.

After reduction in excise duty, the incidence of excise on petrol will be Rs 11.9 per litre (Rs 1.40 basic excise duty, Rs 3 special additional excise duty, Rs 2.50 agriculture infrastructure and development cess, and Rs 5 road infrastructure cess).

On diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), an export duty of Rs 21.5 per litre and Rs 29.5 per litre has been imposed effective March 26.

The rates will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis.