Jio-bp not to raise petrol, diesel prices

The country's second-largest private fuel retailer has kept retail petrol and diesel rates steady, just like public sector firms, which have not passed on the surge in raw material (crude oil) cost to consumers for fear of spiking inflation.

"We are in this with the country," Wadhwa said on the sidelines of an industry event here.

The war in West Asia has driven international oil prices above USD 100 per barrel, but domestic consumers have been insulated by the oil companies and the government, which cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to obviate the need for raising prices to some extent.