Food regulator directs Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries, Aquagri to recall 2 products

"Based on the findings of the Referral Food Laboratory, the product "Carrageenan" has been found to be unsafe, and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/ Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said while passing the recall order.

In the matter of Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries, the FSSAI has ordered immediate recall of 'SHALIMAR'S Chef - Coriander powder'.

A regulatory sample of "Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder" was drawn from the company's premises.

The sample was found not satisfactory with respect to pesticide residues and did not conform to the prescribed standards. The product sample was "Unsafe". On retesting, the sample was found not satisfactory with respect to pesticide residues.

"Based on the findings, the product "Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder" has been found to be unsafe and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said.

In the past six months, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators as well as e-commerce companies to ensure that consumers get safe food.

The regulator is posting its actions against the food companies on social media platforms as well.

The FSSAI has also cracked down on energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers. Many five-star hotels have also received notices.