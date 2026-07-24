Sitharaman ask I-T officials to go after tax evaders, ensure convenience for honest taxpayers

A taxpayer is not merely an assessee but also a citizen and a partner in India's development, the minister stressed.

She also spoke in detail about reducing litigation and strengthening tax certainty.

"Tax certainty is one of the strongest foundations of voluntary compliance. Our longterm objective must shift from 'litigation management' to 'litigation prevention'," she said.

Further, she said the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025 must be accompanied by consistent guidance and continuous engagement with taxpayers, professionals and industry.

This is important because India's economy is evolving rapidly, and it will continue to generate new questions, and the Department must remain agile enough to keep pace, she said.