West Asia crisis: Ludhiana handtool export units face labour, gas supply shortages, high input costs

The other difficulties they are facing include high interest rates, container availability, increase in shipping and air freights and high insurance cost.

The units are however hopeful that the ceasefire announced between the US and Iran for 15 days will lead to an end to the conflict, helping ease these challenges.

The joint attack launched by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28 severely disrupted the country's exports to West Asia, pushed up shipping freight, air transport prices and insurance costs.