Goods, services exports up 4.59 pc to USD 863.11 bn in FY26

Merchandise exports grew 0.93 per cent to USD 441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed.

"Despite global uncertainties and challenges in goods trade, India's merchandise exports maintained its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the total export basket," an official said.

The standout performer, however, remains services exports, which surged to an all-time high of USD 421.32 billion in 2025-26, compared to USD 387.55 billion in 2024-25, recording a growth of 8.71 per cent.