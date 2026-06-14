Diesel curbs raise concerns for hospitals, IT parks dependent on generator power

The government on June 11 barred industrial, commercial and institutional consumers from purchasing diesel at petrol pumps and limited sales through retail outlets to 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day, a move aimed at conserving supplies and preventing diversion of fuel meant for retail consumers.

Industry executives said the restrictions could disrupt fuel procurement for sectors where diesel generators remain critical to operations.

Hospitals are among the most vulnerable. Large healthcare facilities typically maintain multiple diesel generator sets capable of powering entire campuses during grid disruptions and often run them proactively during surgeries, intensive-care operations and other critical procedures where even momentary voltage fluctuations can pose risks to patients.