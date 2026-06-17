Gold price tumbles Rs 4,800 to Rs 1.54 lakh/10g, silver drops Rs 5,300

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,54,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

It had closed at Rs 1,59,200 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also weakened sharply, falling by Rs 5,300 to Rs 2,55,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,60,700 per kg on Tuesday.