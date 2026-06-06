Bitcoin plummets below $60,000 for first time since October 2024

The cryptocurrency slid as much as 7 per cent to $59,101, and was trading at $59,743.21 apiece early on Saturday.

Bitcoin is suffering from liquidity shifts especially by institutional investors and capital rotation into sectors drawing fresh investor attention such as artificial intelligence, defence, energy and infrastructure, market participants said.

Competition from gold and AI stocks, and a reassessment of Federal Reserve rate‑cut prospects, have also weighed on crypto demand, analysts said.