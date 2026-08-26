BIS certification relief for hi-tech sector firms on anvil: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said he had taken note of concerns raised by Japanese companies over BIS certification requirements and that the government had already instructed the BIS and the Commerce and Industry Ministry to work on a framework to address the issue. The minister was addressing representatives of Japanese firms from semiconductors and AI sectors here. He said the framework could provide exemptions at the company, industry, product or project level, depending on the requirements.

The objective is to ensure timely availability of equipment, goods and services for high-tech companies setting up manufacturing operations in India and support the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Goyal said.