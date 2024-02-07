Begin typing your search...

Biocon gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Feb 2024 12:48 AM GMT
Representative image (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Biocon on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for a generic anti-cancer medication.

It has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Dasatinib tablets to market in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The approval will further strengthen the company’s portflolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, it added.

