Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw appointed Regent at RCS, Edinburgh

BENGALURU: Biocon Ltd and Biocon Biologics Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been appointed as Regent of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSed), a Biocon release said on Thursday.

On her appointment as the latest member to the College’s Court of Regents, Mazumdar-Shaw said: “I am humbled and deeply honoured to be appointed Regent of the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh.

As the oldest surgical college in the world with just under 30,000 members in 100 countries, the RCSed has been championing the highest standards of surgical and dental practice by providing high quality medical education.

I look forward to contributing to the College’s mission and advancing the frontiers of surgical excellence.”