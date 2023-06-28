Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 1:55 AM GMT
BillionElectric gets $10 mn in seed fund round
NEW DELHI: E-Maas (electric mobility as-a-service) platform BillionElectric on Tuesday said it has secured $10 million in a seed round of funding. The capital infusion, which is in the form of equity and lease funding, will be strategically allocated for the deployment of e-tarmac buses at the Bengaluru international airport; and development of a mid-mile heavy EV trucks platform, it said in a statement. It has already inked a contract to expand its services to 10 additional airports pan-India, following the initial launch in Bengaluru.

BusinessBillionElectricE-Maase-tarmac buses
DTNEXT Bureau

