BillionElectric gets $10 mn in seed fund round

NEW DELHI: E-Maas (electric mobility as-a-service) platform BillionElectric on Tuesday said it has secured $10 million in a seed round of funding. The capital infusion, which is in the form of equity and lease funding, will be strategically allocated for the deployment of e-tarmac buses at the Bengaluru international airport; and development of a mid-mile heavy EV trucks platform, it said in a statement. It has already inked a contract to expand its services to 10 additional airports pan-India, following the initial launch in Bengaluru.

