Bike Bazaar Finance in pact with GEMPL entity

CHENNAI: Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) subsidiary, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered into an agreement with Bike Bazaar Finance, an RBI-registered non-banking finance company that specialises in retail financing of Pre-Owned & New-vehicles. Under this, Bike Bazaar Finance will finance GEMPL’s ELE-branded L3 electric vehicles. This partnership with an E3W company is the first of its kind for Bike Bazaar and will initially take effect in UP and Bihar, with plans to expand nationwide in the near future. By offering to finance up to 85% of the on-road price, Bike Bazaar Finance will enable more customers to access GEMPL’s ELE L3 electric vehicles.