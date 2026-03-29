Big change in UPI, card payments from April 1: RBI makes 2FA compulsory

The central bank has made two-factor authentication (2FA) mandatory for all digital payments, including those made through UPI, debit and credit cards, and mobile wallets.

This means that OTP alone will no longer be sufficient to complete a transaction. Users will now have to go through at least two layers of verification, such as a PIN, password, biometric authentication or token, along with OTP.

The move comes amid rising cases of online fraud, including phishing and SIM swap scams, where OTP-based systems have proven vulnerable.

By adding an extra layer of security, the RBI aims to reduce the chances of unauthorised transactions and improve trust in digital payment systems.