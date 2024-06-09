Big aviation market: Good to have stronger Lufthansa-Air India pact: Star Alliance CEO

DUBAI: India is a big aviation market and a stronger partnership between Air India and Lufthansa is good, as efforts of the Star Alliance are to bring the partners together to provide a unique value proposition for the passengers, the airline grouping’s CEO Theo Panagiotoulias has said.

Air India and Lufthansa are part of the Star Alliance, whose 26 member airlines come together at more than 50 global hubs to offer smooth connections across a global network.

A management company, based in Frankfurt and Singapore, coordinates Star Alliance projects and activities. It includes airport co-location, digital infrastructure, frequent flyer integration and joint business lounge projects to improve the travel experience.

Panagiotoulias was bullish about the prospects in the Indian market that offers ‘so much of opportunities’.

“The alliance is to bring the partners together to provide a unique value proposition... It is all about more choices, options and for a market size of India that is the very best thing” he said.

When asked about the enhanced partnership between Air India and Lufthansa, Panagiotoulias said it is good to have stronger partnerships within the alliance.

Both airlines have a strong codeshare partnership that provides for a seamless connectivity for the passengers of both airlines.