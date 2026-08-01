Bhogapuram airport to start commercial flight service from Aug 17: GMR

The facility in Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram is the second greenfield airport in the country that will start operations this year after Uttar Pradesh's Jewar airport, which commenced flight operations on June 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport here on Saturday.

GMR group, in a release, said the airport has been completed several months ahead of schedule. Initially, the annual passenger handling capacity will be six million and this will be scaled up to 40 million.

Spread over 2,200 acres, the Bhogapuram airport has been developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd (GVIAL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.