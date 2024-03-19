BHEL wins order for setting up 1600 MW plant for NTPC

NEW DELHI: Public sector engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Tuesday announced that it has won an order for setting up 1,600 MW Singrauli Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) Stage-III from NTPC through the global competitive bidding route.

The plant, comprising 2x800 MW units, will be set up adjacent to the existing 2,000 MW thermal power station at Singrauli in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a BHEL statement.

Set up by BHEL in 1982, Singrauli plant was NTPC's first power plant in the state. The machines installed earlier by BHEL at Singrauli have been performing exceedingly well since commissioning, it said.

The project for setting up the new plant will be implemented on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis.

Key equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL's manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ranipet, and Bhopal.