BharatPe UPI launches Shield to protect digital transactions

NEW DELHI : In view of rising cyber frauds involving finances, UPI payment platform BharatPe App has announced the launch of 'Shield', a comprehensive fraud protection plan aimed at safeguarding digital UPI transactions.

Designed to provide users with a secure and worry-free payment experience, BharatPe Shield offers robust coverage and seamless support against digital fraud, the company said in a release.

As part of the program, users making their first UPI transaction with the BharatPe app will receive 30 days of complementary fraud protection for amounts up to Rs 5,000. Following this free period, users can continue the service at an affordable fee of Rs 19 per month.

BharatPe Shield covers risks such as computer fraud, phishing attacks, and unauthorised transactions caused by phone loss. It also offers a pre-reporting period, enabling claims for losses incurred up to 10 days prior to reporting.

To enhance convenience, BharatPe Shield provides round-the-clock support via app, chatbot, and toll-free helplines for reporting fraud and raising claims. With this initiative, BharatPe reinforces its commitment to ensuring secure digital payments for its growing user base.

Commenting on the launch, Nalin Negi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BharatPe, said, "Safeguarding consumer transactions from online frauds and providing a safe and secure payments ecosystem has always been one of our foremost responsibilities. With BharatPe Shield, we are going a step further by empowering our users with a fraud protection plan that secures their daily transactions. This initiative underscores our commitment to reimagining the secure UPI experience for our customers, making security the core of our offerings."

BharatPe Shield not only provides peace of mind for consumers but also reflects the company's dedication to fostering a trusted digital payment environment. BharatPe is continuously innovating to enhance security and convenience in the digital financial landscape, the company added.