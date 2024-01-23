Bharat Innovate Glass to invest Rs 1003 crore in TN to make glass cover

CHENNAI: Bharat Innovate Glass Technologies Private Limited on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu (NS:TNNP) Government to set up a plant to make cover glass for mobile phones.Bharat Innovate Glass is a joint venture between Optiemus Infracom Ltd and the US-based Corning International Corporation, the inventors of strengthened glass `Corning Gorilla’ for portable devices.

According to Optiemus Infracom, Bharat Innovate Glass is its subsidiary.



As per the MoU, Bharat Innovate Glass will set up the cover glass manufacturing plant at an outlay of about Rs.1,003 crore in Kanchipuram District in Tamil Nadu.

