CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, on Tuesday opened its new authorised BharatBenz 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership, KUN Trucking in this silk town.
Located on the Chennai–Bangalore Highway (NH 48), the facility adds a new BharatBenz touchpoint on a key freight corridor linking Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and brings the brand closer to the industrial and logistics customers of the Kancheepuram belt.
The new BharatBenz dealership, a 10-bay 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility spanning 1,00,000 sqft, with a built-up area of 20,000 sqft, is designed to annually service approximately 1,800 vehicles.
Rajiv Chaturvedi, president-chief business officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “TN is home to BharatBenz, and it remains one of our most strategic markets as freight and industrial activity continue to grow. By expanding our network here with KUN Trucking, we are investing ahead of demand and building the capacity to support customers as their fleets and businesses scale.”
U Venkatesh, MD, KUN Trucking, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our network with the addition of the new KUN Trucking-BharatBenz outlet, taking our network in TN to 14 touchpoints.”