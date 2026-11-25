Located on the Chennai–Bangalore Highway (NH 48), the facility adds a new BharatBenz touchpoint on a key freight corridor linking Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and brings the brand closer to the industrial and logistics customers of the Kancheepuram belt.

The new BharatBenz dealership, a 10-bay 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility spanning 1,00,000 sqft, with a built-up area of 20,000 sqft, is designed to annually service approximately 1,800 vehicles.