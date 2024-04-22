BFW inaugurates new manufacturing unit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Manufacturer of machine tools and special machines Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW) Ltd has inaugurated its facility at Hosur set up at an outlay of Rs 200 crore, the company has said.



Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd, a flagship company of the Kothari Group, would be able to produce 10,000 units of CNC machines annually at the factory located at Devaganapalli, Hosur.

“We aim to establish a facility of global standards for scale and efficiency. I am confident this facility will aid us in furthering our aspiration of participating in the growth of manufacturing,” BFW chairman Arun Kothari said in a statement.

The facility has two assembly halls spanning 20,000 square meters each at the facility. The overall footprint of 54 acres of the land allows for setting up the Vendor ecosystem in the future.Several environmentally friendly measures have been taken up at the unit to reduce carbon footprint, it said.

BFW MD Ravi Raghavan said, “Challenges, disruptions, and innovation have marked BFW’s journey over the past 63 years.” BFW aspires to act as a “strategic partner” of the global manufacturing industry by scaling up the capacity, adopting best practices, and deploying technology, he said.

“The machine tool industry in India is growing at a CAGR of 15 to 17 per cent annually and BFW is a leader in the industry growing at 20 per cent,” he added.