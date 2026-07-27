Wheels India's Q1 net profit up 42% to Rs 37 cr

CHENNAI: Wheels India has registered an increase in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 at Rs 37 crore against Rs 26 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Revenues for Q1 ended June 30, 2026 went up 16.8 per cent to Rs 1,386 crore compared to Rs 1,187 crore in the same period last year.
Exports grew 17.3 per cent to Rs 380 crore in Q1FY27 compared to Rs 324 crore registered in the first quarter of the previous year.
Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment; air suspension systems for trucks and buses, and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.