Bengaluru's Ultraviolette launches EV bikes across Europe; Dulquer Salmaan joins Paris launch

CHENNAI: In a landmark moment for India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, Ultraviolette Automotive has become the first Indian electric two-wheeler brand to launch its flagship electric motorcycles across ten European countries, including Germany, France, the UK, and Switzerland.

The Bengaluru-based startup officially unveiled its twin high-performance F77 electric motorcycles — the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet — at an event near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 16.









F77 MACH 2

The launch was attended by actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rannvijay Sinha, who joined the unveiling to support Indian innovation on a global stage. Both are also investors in the startup and own their own F77 motorcycles.

Ultraviolette’s European debut spans 10 major countries — Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Speaking at the launch, Ultraviolette Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said this marks a defining moment for Indian engineering and global EV capabilities. “It reflects our ambition to make global waves with innovation that is designed and built in India,” he said.

To celebrate its European entry, Ultraviolette has announced special introductory prices valid for all pre-bookings made before July 31, 2025.

F77 MACH 2: Introductory price – €8,990 (approx. ₹8.05 lakh) Regular price – €9,990 (approx. ₹8.95 lakh)

F77 SuperStreet: Introductory price – €9,290 (approx. ₹8.32 lakh) Regular price – €10,390 (approx. ₹9.30 lakh)

Battery and range:

10.3 kWh battery

Offers extended range

Fast charging

Among the largest batteries in its segment

Performance:

Peak power: 30 kW (40.2 hp)

Torque: 100 Nm

Acceleration: 0–60 km/h in 2.8 seconds

Top speed: 155 km/h

Riding tech and safety:

10 levels of regenerative braking

4 traction control levels

Bosch dual-channel ABS

Dynamic stability control system

AI and connectivity:

Powered by Ultraviolette’s Violette AI system

Adaptive ride settings, diagnostics, and tuning

Smart dashboard with app-based features

Over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics

Design and build:

Aerodynamic and lightweight design

Suitable for city riding and high-speed cruising

Model focus:

F77 MACH 2 – Sporty, race-inspired design

F77 SuperStreet – Upright, comfortable posture for daily use