Bengal govt to build Rs 65-cr greenfield dairy project at Haringhata

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will build a greenfield modern dairy project worth Rs 65.48 crore at Haringhata in Nadia district, the first since 1970s.

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has received the turnkey contract from West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL), which is the executing agency for Banglar Dairy Ltd, owned by the state government’s animal resources department.

“This will be a modern dairy project with a processing capacity of 1.5 lakh litres of milk, but in the first phase, it will be one lakh litres a day. It will process fresh milk and value-added milk products. This fresh public sector dairy project is coming up after decades, since the 1970s,” said WBLDCL MD Gouri Shankar Koner.

“Commercial production is expected by September 2024,” he said.