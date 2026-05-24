'Beneficial and Sustainable': Rubio signals imminent US-India trade agreement

Rubio, currently on a four-day visit to India, made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that focused on boosting two-way cooperation in areas of trade, critical minerals, energy and defence.

The US Secretary of State's maiden trip to India is largely seen as an attempt to repair bilateral relations that came under severe strain in the last one year over Washington's trade and tariff policies.

The ties nosedived significantly when the Trump administration hit Indian exports with 50 tariffs, including a 25 levy over Russian energy purchases.

"We are hopeful that our Trade Representative can visit here very soon. We had an Indian delegation in the US. We've made tremendous progress, and I think we're going to wind up with a trade agreement between the US and India that is going to be enduring and is going to be beneficial to both sides and sustainable in a way that addresses national interests that we have," Rubio said at a joint media briefing with Jaishankar.