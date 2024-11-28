BEML secures Rs 3,658 crore contract from CMRL

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: A letter of acceptance (LoA) handed over by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for procurement of 70 driverless three car train sets including maintenance to BEML Limited at a cost of Rs 3,657.53 crore, said a CMRL statement.

T Archunan, director (projects) of CMRL handed the LoA to Rajeev Kumar Gupta, director (rail & metro) of BEML on November 28 here in the presence of other officials.

Under the project, BEML will deliver 210 metro cars configured into 70 three-car train sets which will primarily operate in Unattended Train Operation mode. The metro trains will serve three key corridors in Chennai - Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8 km), Lighthouse to Poonamallee (26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km), as per a statement .

The total network spans 118.9 km, including 76.3 km of elevated tracks and 42.6 km underground, the statement said, adding that the first train set is scheduled for delivery in January 2027, with the final trainset expected by April 2029.

The company said the contract involves design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training for standard gauge metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units) and depot machinery & plant, along with a 15-year comprehensive maintenance contract.