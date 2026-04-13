BEML bags $36.38 million export order from Middle East

In a regulatory filing, the company said the equipment will be deployed for infrastructure development projects in the region.

With this order, BEML’s international order book has expanded to $106.95 million (around Rs 996 crore), strengthening its global presence, the company added.

On March 18, the company received a Letter of Intent for an overseas order worth around $60 million from the African region for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock. This marked BEML’s first-ever international order in the metro segment.

Following the latest order win, BEML shares traded in the green.