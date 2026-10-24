Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs in AI-driven push

The company, based in London, is the latest to announce job cuts linked to its use of artificial intelligence. Standard Chartered set off a debate in May when it said it would eliminate more than 7,000 jobs.

The layoffs at Barclays, which account for 5% of the bank’s workforce, come as investors and economists look for evidence that AI can deliver on its promise to raise profits and productivity. Anxiety is widespread that the technology could lead to job losses in banking, law and similar fields. Britain has a large finance industry and is seen as particularly exposed to disruption by artificial intelligence.