Banks to remain open on Sunday for customers' convenience in view of proposed strike

The UFBU, which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, is set to go on a three-day strike beginning September 28, primarily seeking a 5-day banking week, among other demands.

The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the UFBU from September 28 to 30, 2026, following the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to ensure the banking services needs of citizens, the statement said.