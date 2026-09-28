Banks to remain open on Monday as unions call off 3-day strike after IBA assurance

The strike, scheduled from Monday until September 30, was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The bank unions, late on Sunday night, called off their strike after the IBA assured them to look into their demands, including declaring all Saturdays as holidays.

"A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays.

This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement late on Sunday night.