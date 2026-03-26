Bank unions oppose revised PLI formula, seek halt to unilateral implementation

The UFBU maintained that the issue was already under conciliation before the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central). During proceedings held on March 9, 2026, the payment of PLI to officers in Scale IV to VII for 2024-25 under the existing framework remained under consideration.

It said any unilateral implementation by the Department of Financial Services, the Indian Banks’ Association, or bank managements during the pendency of conciliation would be unacceptable and contrary to principles of industrial relations. The unions also raised concerns under Section 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, stating that such action could affect settled service conditions.