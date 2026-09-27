Bank unions defer three-day strike, say understanding reached with IBA

Decisions taken at UFBU-IBA meeting

• A high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all stakeholders and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders, including, most importantly, the customers.

• As regards the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with IBA to propose modifications to the government in the scheme to address the observations of the unions/associations.

• The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution.