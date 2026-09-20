Bank strike alert: SBI asks customers to plan transactions early

The advisory comes after the UFBU's nationwide strike on September 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later this month. The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing agitation.

SBI said customers should plan branch-related transactions before the strike period to avoid potential disruptions. Services that require physical visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees participate in the strike.

The bank noted that it is taking steps to ensure the availability of essential banking services during the proposed strike. However, it cautioned that branch operations could face limitations depending on the level of employee participation across locations.