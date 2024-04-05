Bandhan Bank’s advances up 17.8% in Q4 of 2023-24

KOLKATA: Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its loans and advances have clocked Rs 1.28 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, registering a 17.8 per cent growth year-on-year.

The lender said the same was Rs 1.09 lakh crore by the end of March 31, 2023. In a regulatory filing, it said the total deposits during the March quarter of FY’24 stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore with a 25.1 per cent rise year-on-year.

CASA deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 50,151 crore. The CASA ratio was at 37.1 per cent. The collection efficiency ratio of the bank at the end of the fourth quarter of the last fiscal stood at 99 per cent.