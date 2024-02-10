Begin typing your search...

Bandhan Bank Q3 profit rises to Rs 733 crore

The interest income also improved toRs 4,665 crore as against Rs 3,808 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Feb 2024 12:03 AM GMT
Bandhan Bank Q3 profit rises to Rs 733 crore
X

Representative image.

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Bandhan Bank on Friday reported over two-fold increase in net profit at Rs 733 crore for the Q3 ended December 2023 due to improvement in core income.

The Kolkata-based new generation bank had posted a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income increased to Rs 5,210 crore in the latest December quarter fromRs 4,840.94 crore a year ago.

The interest income also improved toRs 4,665 crore as against Rs 3,808 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income rose to Rs 2,530 crore from Rs 2,080 in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD-CEO, Bandhan Bank said the bank’s secured loans as a percentage of total advances stood at 44.5 per cent at the end of Q3.

Bandhan BankBandhan Bank Q3 profitQ3 profit
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X