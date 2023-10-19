Begin typing your search...

Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit rises 245% to Rs 721 cr

The loan portfolio of the Kolkata-headquartered bank at the end of the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.3 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2023 2:57 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-19 03:07:00.0  )
KOLKATA: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a whopping 245 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 721 crore in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to Rs 209 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said the total deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore, registering a growth of 12.8 per cent year-on-year.

DTNEXT Bureau

    X