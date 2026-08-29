Bajaj's 25-year Pulsar brand upgraded; Pulsar 150 priced Rs 115,233, Pulsar 125 at Rs 92,900

CHENNAI: Bajaj Auto’s 25-year Pulsar brand got a re-engineered upgrade with the launch of Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 125 here on Friday.
India’s two iconic sports motorcycles got a facelift with a host of new features and technologies while retaining the core character of the Pulsar band. With over 20 million Pulsar motorcycles sold in over 40 countries, the brand has grown from an Indian motorcycle icon into a global name in performance motorcycling.
The latest Pulsar 150 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 115,233, while the new Pulsar 125 will be available at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Sarang Kanade, chief business officer, two-wheeler business unit, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar has always been ‘Definitely Daring’, and that spirit remains at the heart of the brand.”
Highlights of the New Pulsar 150 & 125
All-New Engine and Gearbox
● Signature Pulsar thrill with class-first PVD piston rings for reduced friction, enhanced engine life and improved NVH
● Pulsar 150: 149.5cc engine | Power -14 PS@8500 rpm | Torque- 13.7 Nm @6500 rpm
● Pulsar 125: Most powerful 125cc motorcycle in market| 124.58cc engine | Power -12 PS@8000 rpm| Torque- 11 Nm @6000 rpm
● Improved Power-to-Weight Ratio: Enables quicker 0–60 km/h acceleration
● New Gearbox: Improved tractive effort in lower gears for stronger low-speed performance
All-New frame
▪️ New diamond-type frame with greater stiffness for better handling
▪️ Engine acts as a stiffness member, improving overall ride & stability