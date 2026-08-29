Bajaj's 25-year Pulsar brand upgraded; Pulsar 150 priced Rs 115,233, Pulsar 125 at Rs 92,900

India’s two iconic sports motorcycles got a facelift with a host of new features and technologies while retaining the core character of the Pulsar band. With over 20 million Pulsar motorcycles sold in over 40 countries, the brand has grown from an Indian motorcycle icon into a global name in performance motorcycling.

The latest Pulsar 150 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 115,233, while the new Pulsar 125 will be available at Rs 92,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sarang Kanade, chief business officer, two-wheeler business unit, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar has always been ‘Definitely Daring’, and that spirit remains at the heart of the brand.”